AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1918 P (Australia, George V)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1918 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Half Sovereign 1918 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19,3 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC219,988

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1918
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:3600 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1918 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1918 with mark P. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30121 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,960. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1918 P at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
7255 $
Price in auction currency 5750 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1918 P at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1918 P at auction Spink - January 9, 2025
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 9, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1918 P at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1918 P at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1918 P at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1918 P at auction Heritage - June 16, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1918 P at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1918 P at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1918 P at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJanuary 31, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1918 P at auction Heritage - November 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1918 P at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
SellerHARMERS
DateNovember 1, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1918 P at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1918 P at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1918 P at auction Heritage - July 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 23, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1918 P at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
SellerHARMERS
DateMarch 30, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1918 P at auction St James’s - November 17, 2022
SellerSt James’s
DateNovember 17, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1918 P at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2022
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateSeptember 21, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1918 P at auction LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT - July 2, 2022
SellerLA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT
DateJuly 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1918 P at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 28, 2022
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 28, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1918 P at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 20, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of George V Half Sovereign 1918 P?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1918 with mark P is 3600 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1918 with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1918 with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1918 with the letters P?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1918 with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

