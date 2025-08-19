flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1916 S (Australia, George V)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1916 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Half Sovereign 1916 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19,3 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC448,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1916
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:400 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1916 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1916 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 1,800. Bidding took place June 15, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1916 S at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
392 $
Price in auction currency 290 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1916 S at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
414 $
Price in auction currency 310 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1916 S at auction Heritage - May 18, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1916 S at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1916 S at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1916 S at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1916 S at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1916 S at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
SellerStack's
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionMS63
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1916 S at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 12, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1916 S at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1916 S at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 5, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1916 S at auction Heritage - November 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1916 S at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 8, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1916 S at auction Heritage - July 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 23, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1916 S at auction Coin Cabinet - July 18, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 18, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1916 S at auction Heritage - April 9, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateApril 9, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1916 S at auction Coin Cabinet - December 13, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 13, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1916 S at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 23, 2022
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1916 S at auction Coin Cabinet - September 12, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1916 S at auction Coin Cabinet - September 12, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1916 S at auction Coin Cabinet - July 16, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 16, 2021
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Australia Half Sovereign 1916 S at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 19, 2025
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateSeptember 19, 2025
ConditionAU
To auction

How much is the gold coin of George V Half Sovereign 1916 S?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1916 with mark S is 400 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1916 with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1916 with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1916 with the letters S?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1916 with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

