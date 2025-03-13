flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1915 M (Australia, George V)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1915 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Half Sovereign 1915 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19,3 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC125,664

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1915
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:340 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1915 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V
Auction Prices (32)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1915 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 26055 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 852. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 M at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 M at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 M at auction Heritage - December 15, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 M at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 M at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 M at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 M at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 8, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 M at auction Coin Cabinet - July 18, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 18, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 M at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 M at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
SellerHARMERS
DateMarch 30, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 M at auction Coin Cabinet - December 13, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 13, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 M at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 9, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 M at auction London Coins - March 6, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 6, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 M at auction Coin Cabinet - September 12, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 M at auction Coin Cabinet - July 16, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 16, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 M at auction Heritage - September 3, 2020
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 M at auction Heritage - September 3, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 3, 2020
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 M at auction Coin Cabinet - August 30, 2020
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 30, 2020
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 M at auction Heritage - May 17, 2020
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 M at auction Heritage - May 17, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateMay 17, 2020
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 M at auction Heritage - May 17, 2020
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 M at auction Heritage - May 17, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateMay 17, 2020
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 M at auction Coin Cabinet - November 24, 2019
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 24, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 M at auction Stack's - August 20, 2019
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 M at auction Stack's - August 20, 2019
SellerStack's
DateAugust 20, 2019
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of George V Half Sovereign 1915 M?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1915 with mark M is 340 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1915 with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1915 with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1915 with the letters M?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1915 with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of George VCoins of Australia in 1915All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins Half SovereignNumismatic auctions