Half Sovereign 1915 M (Australia, George V)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- MetalGold (0,917)
- Weight3,994 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter19,3 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC125,664
Description
- CountryAustralia
- PeriodGeorge V
- DenominationHalf Sovereign
- Year1915
- RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
- MintMelbourne
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1915 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 26055 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 852. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.
How much is the gold coin of George V Half Sovereign 1915 M?
According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1915 with mark M is 340 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1915 with mark M?
The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1915 with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1915 with the letters M?
To sell the Half Sovereign 1915 with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.