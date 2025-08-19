flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1915 S (Australia, George V)

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19,3 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC892,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1915
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1915 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 27370 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Australia Half Sovereign 1915 S at auction Coin Cabinet - August 19, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 19, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 S at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
401 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 S at auction Heritage - May 18, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 S at auction Heritage - May 18, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 S at auction Mowbray Collectables - March 14, 2025
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateMarch 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 S at auction Mowbray Collectables - March 14, 2025
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateMarch 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 S at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 S at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 S at auction Stack's - February 25, 2025
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 S at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 S at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 S at auction Cayón - February 6, 2025
SellerCayón
DateFebruary 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 S at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 18, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 S at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 S at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 S at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 S at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 S at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 20, 2024
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 S at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 S at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 S at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 6, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of George V Half Sovereign 1915 S?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1915 with mark S is 340 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1915 with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1915 with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1915 with the letters S?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1915 with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

