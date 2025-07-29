flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1915 P (Australia, George V)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1915 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Half Sovereign 1915 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19,3 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC136,219

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1915
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1915 with mark P. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1731 sold at the Roxbury’s Auction House auction for AUD 1,050. Bidding took place November 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 P at auction Coin Cabinet - July 29, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 29, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
387 $
Price in auction currency 290 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 P at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 456 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 P at auction Heritage Eur - May 13, 2024
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 P at auction Coin Cabinet - April 16, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 P at auction Coin Cabinet - July 18, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 18, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 P at auction Roxbury’s - November 12, 2021
SellerRoxbury’s
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionMS62 BN
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 P at auction Roxbury’s - July 22, 2021
SellerRoxbury’s
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 P at auction Eurseree - August 30, 2020
SellerEurseree
DateAugust 30, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 P at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - July 23, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJuly 23, 2020
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 P at auction DNW - April 22, 2020
SellerDNW
DateApril 22, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 P at auction Heritage - April 2, 2020
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 P at auction Heritage - April 2, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateApril 2, 2020
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 P at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 P at auction Heritage - February 21, 2019
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 P at auction Heritage - February 21, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 21, 2019
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 P at auction Heritage - December 7, 2017
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 P at auction Heritage - December 7, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 7, 2017
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 P at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 P at auction Heritage - August 27, 2015
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 P at auction Heritage - August 27, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 27, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 P at auction Heritage - January 11, 2012
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 P at auction Heritage - January 11, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 11, 2012
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 P at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 P at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 3, 2012
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 P at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 P at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 11, 2011
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 P at auction Heritage - June 2, 2008
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 P at auction Heritage - June 2, 2008
SellerHeritage
DateJune 2, 2008
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 P at auction Heritage - June 2, 2008
Australia Half Sovereign 1915 P at auction Heritage - June 2, 2008
SellerHeritage
DateJune 2, 2008
ConditionAU
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of George V Half Sovereign 1915 P?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1915 with mark P is 340 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1915 with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1915 with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1915 with the letters P?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1915 with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

