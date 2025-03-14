flag
Half Sovereign 1914 S (Australia, George V)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1914 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George VReverse Half Sovereign 1914 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, George V

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19,3 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC322,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodGeorge V
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1914
  • RulerGeorge V (King of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Average price:320 USD
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1914 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of George V struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place September 20, 2024.

Australia Half Sovereign 1914 S at auction Mowbray Collectables - March 14, 2025
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateMarch 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
575 NZD
Price in auction currency 575 NZD
Australia Half Sovereign 1914 S at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2025
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 5, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 325 EUR
Australia Half Sovereign 1914 S at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1914 S at auction Coin Cabinet - February 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1914 S at auction Heritage - February 10, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 10, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1914 S at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateDecember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1914 S at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 5, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1914 S at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 20, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1914 S at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateSeptember 18, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1914 S at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1914 S at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 2, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1914 S at auction Heritage - November 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1914 S at auction Heritage - November 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1914 S at auction Heritage - November 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1914 S at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 14, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1914 S at auction Heritage - July 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 23, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1914 S at auction Heritage - July 23, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJuly 23, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1914 S at auction Coin Cabinet - July 18, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 18, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1914 S at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 5, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1914 S at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateFebruary 2, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1914 S at auction Coin Cabinet - December 13, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 13, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
How much is the gold coin of George V Half Sovereign 1914 S?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1914 with mark S is 320 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1914 with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1914 with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1914 with the letters S?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1914 with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

