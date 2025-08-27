flag
Five Pounds 1902 S (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Five Pounds 1902 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Five Pounds 1902 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight39,9403 g
  • Pure gold (1,1775 oz) 36,6253 g
  • Diameter36 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF3

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationFive Pounds
  • Year1902
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where can I sell the Five Pounds 1902 with the letters S?

To sell the Five Pounds 1902 with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

