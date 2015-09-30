flag
Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804

Kreuzer 1804 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,118)
  • Weight 0,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,0032 oz) 0,1003 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,200,000

Description

  • Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Bayreuth
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1804 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 4922 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16. Bidding took place September 29, 2015.

Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1804 B at auction Künker - September 30, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
For the sale of Kreuzer 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

