Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804
Kreuzer 1802 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,118)
- Weight 0,85 g
- Pure silver (0,0032 oz) 0,1003 g
- Diameter 16,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 323,835
Description
- Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1802
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Bayreuth
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1802 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1282 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (3)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search