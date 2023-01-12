flag
Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804

Kreuzer 1802 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)

Obverse Kreuzer 1802 B - Silver Coin Value - Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III Reverse Kreuzer 1802 B - Silver Coin Value - Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,118)
  • Weight 0,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,0032 oz) 0,1003 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 323,835

Description

  • Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Bayreuth
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1802 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1282 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1802 B at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1802 B at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1802 B at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1802 B at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1802 B at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1802 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1802 B at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1802 B at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1802 B at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1802 B at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1802 B at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1802 B at auction Künker - September 30, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1802 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1802 B at auction Leu - December 10, 2024
Seller Leu
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

