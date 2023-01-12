Kreuzer 1802 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1802 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1282 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) No grade (7)