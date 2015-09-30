Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804
Kreuzer 1800 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,118)
- Weight 0,85 g
- Pure silver (0,0032 oz) 0,1003 g
- Diameter 16,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 533,111
Description
- Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1800
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Bayreuth
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1800 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 812 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place December 8, 2019.
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
