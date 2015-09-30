flag
Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804

Kreuzer 1800 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)

Obverse Kreuzer 1800 B - Silver Coin Value - Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III Reverse Kreuzer 1800 B - Silver Coin Value - Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,118)
  • Weight 0,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,0032 oz) 0,1003 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 533,111

Description

  • Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Bayreuth
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1800 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 812 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place December 8, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • WAG (4)
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1800 B at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1800 B at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1800 B at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1800 B at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1800 B at auction Künker - September 30, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1800 B at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1800 B at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1800 B at auction Künker - March 13, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2002
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1800 B at auction Künker - September 28, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 452
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Ansbach-Bayreuth Coin catalog of Frederick William III Coins of Ansbach-Bayreuth in 1800 All Ansbach-Bayreuth coins Ansbach-Bayreuth silver coins Ansbach-Bayreuth coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
COINSTORE
Auction Dec 7, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction Dec 14, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Al Sur del Mundo
Auction Dec 8, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access