Kreuzer 1800 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1800 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 812 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place December 8, 2019.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (4) XF (2)