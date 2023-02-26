Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804
Kreuzer 1799 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,118)
- Weight 0,85 g
- Pure silver (0,0032 oz) 0,1003 g
- Diameter 16,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 414,610
Description
- Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1799
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Bayreuth
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1799 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1651 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place June 22, 2004.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
