Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804

Kreuzer 1799 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)

Obverse Kreuzer 1799 B - Silver Coin Value - Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III Reverse Kreuzer 1799 B - Silver Coin Value - Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,118)
  • Weight 0,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,0032 oz) 0,1003 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 414,610

Description

  • Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Bayreuth
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1799 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1651 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place June 22, 2004.

Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1799 B at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1799 B at auction Stephen Album - June 28, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1799 B at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1799 B at auction HIRSCH - February 17, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1799 B at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1799 B at auction Künker - September 30, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1799 B at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1799 B at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1799 B at auction Künker - September 25, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1799 B at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

