Kreuzer 1798 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1798 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 3894 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 14, 2007.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (7) XF (1) No grade (1)