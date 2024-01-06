Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804
Kreuzer 1798 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,118)
- Weight 0,85 g
- Pure silver (0,0032 oz) 0,1003 g
- Diameter 16,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1798
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Bayreuth
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1798 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 3894 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 14, 2007.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (4)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search