Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804

Kreuzer 1798 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)

Obverse Kreuzer 1798 B - Silver Coin Value - Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III Reverse Kreuzer 1798 B - Silver Coin Value - Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,118)
  • Weight 0,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,0032 oz) 0,1003 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Bayreuth
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1798 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 3894 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 14, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (3)
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1798 B at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1798 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1798 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1798 B at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1798 B at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1798 B at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1798 B at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1798 B at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1798 B at auction Künker - September 30, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1798 B at auction Künker - March 14, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth Kreuzer 1798 B at auction Künker - September 28, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

