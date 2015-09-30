flag
Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804

6 Kreuzer 1802 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1802 B - Silver Coin Value - Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1802 B - Silver Coin Value - Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,264)
  • Weight 2,62 g
  • Pure silver (0,0222 oz) 0,6917 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 249,095

Description

  • Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Bayreuth
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1802 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1802 B at auction Künker - September 30, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1802 B at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

