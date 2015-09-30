Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804
6 Kreuzer 1802 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,264)
- Weight 2,62 g
- Pure silver (0,0222 oz) 0,6917 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 249,095
Description
- Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1802
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Bayreuth
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1802 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.
Сondition
