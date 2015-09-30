6 Kreuzer 1802 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1802 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1)