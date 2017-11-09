flag
Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804

6 Kreuzer 1801 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1801 B - Silver Coin Value - Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1801 B - Silver Coin Value - Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,264)
  • Weight 2,62 g
  • Pure silver (0,0222 oz) 0,6917 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 340,145

Description

  • Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Bayreuth
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1801 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 4912 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place September 29, 2015.

Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1801 B at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1801 B at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date November 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1801 B at auction Künker - September 30, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1801 B at auction Künker - September 30, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1801 B at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1801 B at auction Künker - March 14, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

