6 Kreuzer 1801 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1801 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 4912 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place September 29, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (1)