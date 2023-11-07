flag
Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804

6 Kreuzer 1800 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1800 B - Silver Coin Value - Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1800 B - Silver Coin Value - Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,264)
  • Weight 2,62 g
  • Pure silver (0,0222 oz) 0,6917 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 383,009

Description

  • Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Bayreuth
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1800 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 3895 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 14, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (1)
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1800 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1800 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1800 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1800 B at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1800 B at auction Künker - September 30, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1800 B at auction Busso Peus - June 20, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1800 B at auction Künker - October 30, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1800 B at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1800 B at auction Künker - March 14, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
