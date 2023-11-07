Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804
6 Kreuzer 1800 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,264)
- Weight 2,62 g
- Pure silver (0,0222 oz) 0,6917 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 383,009
Description
- Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1800
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Bayreuth
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1800 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 3895 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 14, 2007.
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
