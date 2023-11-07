6 Kreuzer 1800 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1800 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 3895 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 14, 2007.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (6) VF (1)