Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804
6 Kreuzer 1799 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Münzen & Medaillen GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,264)
- Weight 2,62 g
- Pure silver (0,0222 oz) 0,6917 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 537,487
Description
- Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1799
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Bayreuth
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1799 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1281 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (4)
- La Galerie Numismatique (4)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date February 15, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
