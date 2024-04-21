flag
Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804

6 Kreuzer 1799 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1799 B - Silver Coin Value - Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1799 B - Silver Coin Value - Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III

Photo by: Münzen & Medaillen GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,264)
  • Weight 2,62 g
  • Pure silver (0,0222 oz) 0,6917 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 537,487

Description

  • Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Bayreuth
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1799 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1281 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1799 B at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 29, 2024
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1799 B at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 21, 2024
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1799 B at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1799 B at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1799 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1799 B at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1799 B at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 22, 2019
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1799 B at auction Münzen & Medaillen - February 15, 2018
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date February 15, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1799 B at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1799 B at auction Künker - September 30, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1799 B at auction Schulman - April 17, 2015
Seller Schulman
Date April 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1799 B at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1799 B at auction Künker - March 8, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 8, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1799 B at auction Künker - October 10, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1799 B at auction Münzen & Medaillen - December 4, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date December 4, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 452
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Ansbach-Bayreuth Coin catalog of Frederick William III Coins of Ansbach-Bayreuth in 1799 All Ansbach-Bayreuth coins Ansbach-Bayreuth silver coins Ansbach-Bayreuth coins 6 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Al Sur del Mundo
Auction Dec 8, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Al Sur del Mundo
Auction Dec 8, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal
Auction Dec 14, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access