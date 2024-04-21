6 Kreuzer 1799 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1799 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1281 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (7) XF (2) VF (4)