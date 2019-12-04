flag
Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804

6 Kreuzer 1798 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,264)
  • Weight 2,62 g
  • Pure silver (0,0222 oz) 0,6917 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Bayreuth
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1798 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1181 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1798 B at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1798 B at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1798 B at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1798 B at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1798 B at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1798 B at auction Künker - September 30, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1798 B at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition AU
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1798 B at auction Künker - September 24, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2003
Condition AU
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2002
Condition XF
