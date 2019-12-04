6 Kreuzer 1798 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1798 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1181 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition AU (3) XF (7)