Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804
6 Kreuzer 1798 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,264)
- Weight 2,62 g
- Pure silver (0,0222 oz) 0,6917 g
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1798
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Bayreuth
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth 6 Kreuzer 1798 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1181 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (6)
- WAG (3)
