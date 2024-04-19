flag
Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804

3 Kreuzer 1802 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1802 B - Silver Coin Value - Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1802 B - Silver Coin Value - Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,264)
  • Weight 1,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0093 oz) 0,2904 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,320,000

Description

  • Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Bayreuth
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth 3 Kreuzer 1802 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 2264 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • WAG (1)
Ansbach-Bayreuth 3 Kreuzer 1802 B at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Ansbach-Bayreuth 3 Kreuzer 1802 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Ansbach-Bayreuth 3 Kreuzer 1802 B at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Ansbach-Bayreuth 3 Kreuzer 1802 B at auction Künker - October 22, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Ansbach-Bayreuth 3 Kreuzer 1802 B at auction Künker - September 30, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Ansbach-Bayreuth 3 Kreuzer 1802 B at auction Künker - September 25, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Ansbach-Bayreuth 3 Kreuzer 1802 B at auction Künker - October 10, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 452
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Ansbach-Bayreuth Coin catalog of Frederick William III Coins of Ansbach-Bayreuth in 1802 All Ansbach-Bayreuth coins Ansbach-Bayreuth silver coins Ansbach-Bayreuth coins 3 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Dec 12, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Dec 13, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Dec 13, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access