3 Kreuzer 1802 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth 3 Kreuzer 1802 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 2264 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (3)