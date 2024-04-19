Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804
3 Kreuzer 1802 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,264)
- Weight 1,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0093 oz) 0,2904 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,320,000
Description
- Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1802
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Bayreuth
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth 3 Kreuzer 1802 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 2264 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.
Сondition
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
