Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804
3 Kreuzer 1801 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,264)
- Weight 1,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0093 oz) 0,2904 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,330,000
Description
- Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1801
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Bayreuth
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth 3 Kreuzer 1801 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 10234 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search