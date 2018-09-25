flag
Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804

3 Kreuzer 1801 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1801 B - Silver Coin Value - Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1801 B - Silver Coin Value - Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,264)
  • Weight 1,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0093 oz) 0,2904 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,330,000

Description

  • Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Bayreuth
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth 3 Kreuzer 1801 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 10234 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place September 25, 2018.

Ansbach-Bayreuth 3 Kreuzer 1801 B at auction Felzmann - September 25, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

