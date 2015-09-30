3 Kreuzer 1800 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth 3 Kreuzer 1800 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 3043 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)