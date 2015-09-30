flag
Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804

3 Kreuzer 1800 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1800 B - Silver Coin Value - Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1800 B - Silver Coin Value - Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,264)
  • Weight 1,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0093 oz) 0,2904 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,070,000

Description

  • Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Bayreuth
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth 3 Kreuzer 1800 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 3043 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
Ansbach-Bayreuth 3 Kreuzer 1800 B at auction Künker - September 30, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Ansbach-Bayreuth 3 Kreuzer 1800 B at auction Künker - March 10, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

