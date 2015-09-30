Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804
3 Kreuzer 1800 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,264)
- Weight 1,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0093 oz) 0,2904 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,070,000
Description
- Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1800
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Bayreuth
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth 3 Kreuzer 1800 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 3043 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
