Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804

3 Kreuzer 1799 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1799 B - Silver Coin Value - Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1799 B - Silver Coin Value - Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,264)
  • Weight 1,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0093 oz) 0,2904 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,110,000

Description

  • Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Bayreuth
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth 3 Kreuzer 1799 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 4914 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place September 29, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Ansbach-Bayreuth 3 Kreuzer 1799 B at auction Künker - September 30, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

