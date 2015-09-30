Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804
3 Kreuzer 1799 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,264)
- Weight 1,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0093 oz) 0,2904 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,110,000
Description
- Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1799
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Bayreuth
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth 3 Kreuzer 1799 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 4914 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place September 29, 2015.
Сondition
