Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804

3 Kreuzer 1798 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,264)
  • Weight 1,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0093 oz) 0,2904 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Bayreuth
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth 3 Kreuzer 1798 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 5127 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place September 29, 2004.

Ansbach-Bayreuth 3 Kreuzer 1798 B at auction Künker - September 29, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

