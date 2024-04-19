flag
Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804

1 Pfennig 1801 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1801 B - Silver Coin Value - Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1801 B - Silver Coin Value - Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,052)
  • Weight 0,23 g
  • Pure silver (0,0004 oz) 0,012 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 615,953

Description

  • Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Bayreuth
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth 1 Pfennig 1801 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 2262 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Ansbach-Bayreuth 1 Pfennig 1801 B at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Ansbach-Bayreuth 1 Pfennig 1801 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Ansbach-Bayreuth 1 Pfennig 1801 B at auction Teutoburger - December 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Ansbach-Bayreuth 1 Pfennig 1801 B at auction Felzmann - September 25, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Ansbach-Bayreuth 1 Pfennig 1801 B at auction Künker - September 30, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Ansbach-Bayreuth 1 Pfennig 1801 B at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
