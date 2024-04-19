Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804
1 Pfennig 1801 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,052)
- Weight 0,23 g
- Pure silver (0,0004 oz) 0,012 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 615,953
Description
- Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1801
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Bayreuth
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth 1 Pfennig 1801 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 2262 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.
