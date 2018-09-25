flag
Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804

1 Pfennig 1799 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1799 B - Silver Coin Value - Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1799 B - Silver Coin Value - Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,052)
  • Weight 0,23 g
  • Pure silver (0,0004 oz) 0,012 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 533,639

Description

  • Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
  • Period Frederick William III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Bayreuth
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth 1 Pfennig 1799 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Künker (1)
Ansbach-Bayreuth 1 Pfennig 1799 B at auction Felzmann - September 25, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Ansbach-Bayreuth 1 Pfennig 1799 B at auction Künker - September 30, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

