1 Pfennig 1799 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth 1 Pfennig 1799 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)