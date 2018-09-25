Ansbach-Bayreuth Period: 1798-1804 1798-1804
1 Pfennig 1799 B (Ansbach-Bayreuth, Frederick William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,052)
- Weight 0,23 g
- Pure silver (0,0004 oz) 0,012 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 533,639
Description
- Country Ansbach-Bayreuth
- Period Frederick William III
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1799
- Ruler Frederick William III (King of Prussia)
- Mint Bayreuth
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Ansbach-Bayreuth 1 Pfennig 1799 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Frederick William III. The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.
Сondition
