Anhalt-Dessau
1865
Anhalt-Dessau
Period:
1839-1869
1839-1869
Leopold Frederick
1839-1869
Coins of Anhalt-Dessau 1865
1/6 Thaler 1865 A
Average price
100 $
Sales
0
56
Best offers
Nomisma Spa
Auction
Sep 1, 2024
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction
Sep 18, 2024
ibercoin
Auction
Sep 26, 2024
