Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

Coins of Anhalt-Dessau 1865

Silver coins

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1865 A
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1865 A
1/6 Thaler 1865 A
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 56
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search