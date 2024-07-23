Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869
1/6 Thaler 1865 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,342 g
- Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Dessau
- Period Leopold Frederick
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1865
- Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 1/6 Thaler 1865 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1044 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 85 USD
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 10, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
