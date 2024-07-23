Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

1/6 Thaler 1865 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1865 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1865 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,342 g
  • Pure silver (0,0893 oz) 2,7778 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Dessau
  • Period Leopold Frederick
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 1/6 Thaler 1865 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1044 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Anhalt-Dessau 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 85 USD
Anhalt-Dessau 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction Stephen Album - December 6, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction Russiancoin - December 10, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 10, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction Höhn - October 4, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date October 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction Künker - March 14, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Dessau 1/6 Thaler 1865 A at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Search