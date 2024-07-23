1/6 Thaler 1865 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 1/6 Thaler 1865 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1044 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (27) XF (14) VF (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS62 (2) Service PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Gärtner (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (8)

Katz (1)

Künker (13)

Möller (4)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Rauch (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stephen Album (2)

Teutoburger (4)

WAG (9)