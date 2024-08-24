Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

Coins of Anhalt-Dessau 1851

Silver coins

Obverse Silber Groschen 1851 A
Reverse Silber Groschen 1851 A
Silber Groschen 1851 A
Average price 50 $
