Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

Silber Groschen 1851 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1851 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick Reverse Silber Groschen 1851 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,222)
  • Weight 2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter 18,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Dessau
  • Period Leopold Frederick
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1851 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 22, 2009.

  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (2)
Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 110 CZK
Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau Silber Groschen 1851 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

