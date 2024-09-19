Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

Coins of Anhalt-Dessau 1846

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Thaler 1846 A
Reverse 2 Thaler 1846 A
2 Thaler 1846 A
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 63
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search