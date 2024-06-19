2 Thaler 1846 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1846 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5289 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

