Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869
2 Thaler 1846 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Dessau
- Period Leopold Frederick
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1846
- Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1846 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5289 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1289 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 400 CHF
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
