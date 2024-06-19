Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Dessau Period: 1839-1869 1839-1869

2 Thaler 1846 A (Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1846 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick Reverse 2 Thaler 1846 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Dessau, Leopold Frederick

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Dessau
  • Period Leopold Frederick
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Leopold Frederick (Duke of Anhalt-Dessau)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1846 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Leopold Frederick struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5289 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1289 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 400 CHF
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Höhn - March 15, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date March 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Künker - October 8, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Künker - March 14, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Anhalt-Dessau 2 Thaler 1846 A at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

