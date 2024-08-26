Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

Coins of Anhalt-Bernburg 1859

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1859 A
Reverse Thaler 1859 A
Thaler 1859 A
Average price 220 $
Sales
1 200
