Thaler 1859 A (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1859 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1178 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 170,000. Bidding took place July 16, 2016.

