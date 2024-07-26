Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862
Thaler 1859 A (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Bernburg
- Period Alexander Karl
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1859
- Ruler Alexander Karl (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1859 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1178 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 170,000. Bidding took place July 16, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
