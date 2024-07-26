Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

Thaler 1859 A (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)

Obverse Thaler 1859 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl Reverse Thaler 1859 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Bernburg
  • Period Alexander Karl
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Alexander Karl (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (200)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1859 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1178 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 170,000. Bidding took place July 16, 2016.

Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1859 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1859 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1859 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1859 A at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1859 A at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1859 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1859 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1859 A at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1859 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1859 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1859 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1859 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1859 A at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1859 A at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1859 A at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1859 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1859 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1859 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1859 A at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1859 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1859 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

