Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

Coins of Anhalt-Bernburg 1852

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1852 A
Reverse Thaler 1852 A
Thaler 1852 A
Average price 140 $
Sales
2 149
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
