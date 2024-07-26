Thaler 1852 A (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1852 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32197 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 550. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (24) XF (88) VF (23) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) Service NGC (4) PCGS (2)

