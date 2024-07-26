Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862
Thaler 1852 A (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Bernburg
- Period Alexander Karl
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1852
- Ruler Alexander Karl (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (149)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1852 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32197 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 550. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date December 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
