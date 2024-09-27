Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

Coins of Anhalt-Bernburg 1846

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1846 A
Reverse Thaler 1846 A
Thaler 1846 A
Average price 130 $
Sales
2 138
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
