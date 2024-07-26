Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

Thaler 1846 A (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)

Obverse Thaler 1846 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl Reverse Thaler 1846 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Bernburg
  • Period Alexander Karl
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Alexander Karl (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1846 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1285 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 4,250. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.

Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1846 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1846 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1846 A at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1846 A at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1846 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1846 A at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1846 A at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1846 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1846 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1846 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1846 A at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1846 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1846 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1846 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1846 A at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1846 A at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1846 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1846 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1846 A at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - March 15, 2023
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date March 15, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1846 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1846 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1846 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

