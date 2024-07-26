Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862
Thaler 1846 A (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Bernburg
- Period Alexander Karl
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1846
- Ruler Alexander Karl (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1846 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1285 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 4,250. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
