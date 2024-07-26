Thaler 1846 A (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg Thaler 1846 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1285 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 4,250. Bidding took place July 2, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (3) AU (18) XF (87) VF (25) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (2)

