Home
Catalog
Anhalt-Bernburg
1840
Anhalt-Bernburg
Period:
1806-1862
1806-1862
Alexius Frederick Christian
1806-1831
Alexander Karl
1834-1862
Home
Catalog
Anhalt-Bernburg
1840
Coins of Anhalt-Bernburg 1840
2 Thaler 1840 A
Average price
1500 $
Sales
0
42
Best offers
ibercoin
Auction
Sep 26, 2024
ACM Aste srl
Auction
Sep 19, 2024
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction
Sep 18, 2024
Anhalt-Bernburg
Period
1806-1862
Anhalt-Bernburg
Period
1806-1862
Alexius Frederick Christian
1806-1831
Alexander Karl
1834-1862
