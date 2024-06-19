Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862
2 Thaler 1840 A (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Bernburg
- Period Alexander Karl
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1840
- Ruler Alexander Karl (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (4)
- Künker (16)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sonntag (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1504 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
953 $
Price in auction currency 850 CHF
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search