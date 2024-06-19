2 Thaler 1840 A (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

