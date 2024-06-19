Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

2 Thaler 1840 A (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1840 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl Reverse 2 Thaler 1840 A - Silver Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexander Karl

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Bernburg
  • Period Alexander Karl
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Alexander Karl (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Alexander Karl struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1504 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
953 $
Price in auction currency 850 CHF
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - March 14, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Palombo - October 20, 2018
Seller Palombo
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - March 16, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Rauch - September 23, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date September 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Sonntag - June 9, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date June 9, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Hess Divo - May 22, 2015
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg 2 Thaler 1840 A at auction Gärtner - February 25, 2015
Seller Gärtner
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

