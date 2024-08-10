Ducat 1825 Z (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg Ducat 1825 with mark Z. This gold coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2021.

