Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862
Ducat 1825 Z (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,986)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Anhalt-Bernburg
- Period Alexius Frederick Christian
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1825
- Ruler Alexius Frederick Christian (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
- Mint Harzgerode
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg Ducat 1825 with mark Z. This gold coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
8473 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
11098 $
Price in auction currency 10500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition MS62 DPL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
