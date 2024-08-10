Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Anhalt-Bernburg Period: 1806-1862 1806-1862

Ducat 1825 Z (Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian)

Obverse Ducat 1825 Z - Gold Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian Reverse Ducat 1825 Z - Gold Coin Value - Anhalt-Bernburg, Alexius Frederick Christian

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4411 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Anhalt-Bernburg
  • Period Alexius Frederick Christian
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Alexius Frederick Christian (Duke of Anhalt-Bernburg)
  • Mint Harzgerode
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Anhalt-Bernburg Ducat 1825 with mark Z. This gold coin from the times of Alexius Frederick Christian struck at the Harzgerode Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2021.

Anhalt-Bernburg Ducat 1825 Z at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
8473 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg Ducat 1825 Z at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
11098 $
Price in auction currency 10500 EUR
Anhalt-Bernburg Ducat 1825 Z at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Anhalt-Bernburg Ducat 1825 Z at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Ducat 1825 Z at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Ducat 1825 Z at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Ducat 1825 Z at auction Münzenonline - April 23, 2021
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Ducat 1825 Z at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Ducat 1825 Z at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Ducat 1825 Z at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Ducat 1825 Z at auction Künker - March 14, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Ducat 1825 Z at auction Künker - March 14, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Ducat 1825 Z at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition MS62 DPL NGC
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Ducat 1825 Z at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Ducat 1825 Z at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Ducat 1825 Z at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Ducat 1825 Z at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Ducat 1825 Z at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Ducat 1825 Z at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Ducat 1825 Z at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Anhalt-Bernburg Ducat 1825 Z at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Anhalt-Bernburg Ducat 1825 Z at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

