Home
Catalog
Anhalt-Bernburg coins price guide
Alexius Frederick Christian
Ducat
Anhalt-Bernburg
Period:
1806-1862
1806-1862
Alexius Frederick Christian
1806-1831
Alexander Karl
1834-1862
Home
Catalog
Anhalt-Bernburg coins price guide
Alexius Frederick Christian
Ducat
Golden coins Ducat of Alexius Frederick Christian - Anhalt-Bernburg
Ducat 1825
Year
Mark
Description
Sales
Sales
1825
Z
0
23
World Coin Catalog
Coin catalog of Anhalt-Bernburg
Coin catalog of Alexius Frederick Christian
All Anhalt-Bernburg coins
Anhalt-Bernburg coins Ducat
Nomisma Spa
Auction
Aug 31, 2024
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction
Sep 26, 2024
Katz Auction
Auction
Aug 16, 2024
