Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg" (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Obverse 20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu Reverse 20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Ahmet Zogu

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,4516 g
  • Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,053

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Ahmet Zogu
  • Denomination 20 Franga Ari
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (474)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 20 Franga Ari 1927 "Skanderbeg" with mark V. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1015 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place May 22, 2014.

Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg" at auction CNG - May 29, 2024
Seller CNG
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg" at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 17, 2024
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg" at auction Varesi - May 1, 2024
Seller Varesi
Date May 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg" at auction Astarte S.A. - April 7, 2024
Seller Astarte S.A.
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
To auction
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction
Albania 20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg" at auction Nomisma - September 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Franga Ari 1927 "Skanderbeg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

