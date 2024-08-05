20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg" (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 20 Franga Ari 1927 "Skanderbeg" with mark V. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1015 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place May 22, 2014.

