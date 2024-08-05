Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
20 Franga Ari 1927 V "Skanderbeg" (Albania, Ahmet Zogu)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,4516 g
- Pure gold (0,1867 oz) 5,8064 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,053
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Ahmet Zogu
- Denomination 20 Franga Ari
- Year 1927
- Mint Vienna
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (474)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 20 Franga Ari 1927 "Skanderbeg" with mark V. This gold coin from the times of Ahmet Zogu struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1015 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place May 22, 2014.
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Varesi
Date May 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
