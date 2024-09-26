Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

Coins of Albania 2012

Gold coins

Obverse 200 Lekë 2012 Independence
Reverse 200 Lekë 2012 Independence
200 Lekë 2012 Independence
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 200 Lekë 2012 Mother Teresa
Reverse 200 Lekë 2012 Mother Teresa
200 Lekë 2012 Mother Teresa
Average price
Sales
0 1
