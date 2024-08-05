Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
200 Lekë 2012 "Mother Teresa" (Albania, Modern Republic)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 25,45 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 1,000
Description
- Country Albania
- Period Modern Republic
- Denomination 200 Lekë
- Year 2012
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 200 Lekë 2012 "Mother Teresa". This gold coin from the times of Modern Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,300. Bidding took place June 8, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- SINCONA (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Lekë 2012 "Mother Teresa", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
