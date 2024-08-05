Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

200 Lekë 2012 "Mother Teresa" (Albania, Modern Republic)

Obverse 200 Lekë 2012 "Mother Teresa" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Modern Republic Reverse 200 Lekë 2012 "Mother Teresa" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, Modern Republic

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 25,45 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 1,000

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period Modern Republic
  • Denomination 200 Lekë
  • Year 2012
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 200 Lekë 2012 "Mother Teresa". This gold coin from the times of Modern Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,300. Bidding took place June 8, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
Albania 200 Lekë 2012 "Mother Teresa" at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Lekë 2012 "Mother Teresa", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

