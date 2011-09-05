Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad". Platinum (Albania, People's Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad". Platinum. This platinum coin from the times of People's Republic struck at the Budapest Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 286 sold at the Nomisma Spa auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place October 25, 2013.

