Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad". Platinum (Albania, People's Republic)
Variety: Platinum
Specification
- Metal Platinum
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Albania
- Period People's Republic
- Denomination 50 Lekë
- Year 1986
- Mint Budapest
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad". Platinum. This platinum coin from the times of People's Republic struck at the Budapest Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 286 sold at the Nomisma Spa auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place October 25, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Nomisma (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Varesi
Date April 10, 2016
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
3421 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Nomisma
Date May 12, 2015
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
4034 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Nomisma
Date October 26, 2013
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
