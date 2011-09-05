Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad". Platinum (Albania, People's Republic)

Variety: Platinum

Obverse Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad" Platinum - Platinum Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad" Platinum - Platinum Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Platinum
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period People's Republic
  • Denomination 50 Lekë
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Budapest
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad". Platinum. This platinum coin from the times of People's Republic struck at the Budapest Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 286 sold at the Nomisma Spa auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place October 25, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Varesi (1)
Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad" (Pattern) at auction Varesi - April 10, 2016
Seller Varesi
Date April 10, 2016
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
3421 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad" (Pattern) at auction Nomisma - May 12, 2015
Seller Nomisma
Date May 12, 2015
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
4034 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad" (Pattern) at auction Nomisma - October 26, 2013
Seller Nomisma
Date October 26, 2013
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition SP66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad" (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2011
Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad" (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Lekë 1986 "Railroad", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Albania Coin catalog of People's Republic Coins of Albania in 1986 All Albanian coins Albanian platinum coins Albanian coins 50 Lekë Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search