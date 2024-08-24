Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport". Platinum (Albania, People's Republic)
Variety: Platinum
Specification
- Metal Platinum
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Albania
- Period People's Republic
- Denomination 50 Lekë
- Year 1986
- Mint Budapest
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport". Platinum. This platinum coin from the times of People's Republic struck at the Budapest Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23013 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
For the sale of 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
