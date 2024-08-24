Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport". Platinum (Albania, People's Republic)

Variety: Platinum

Obverse Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport" Platinum - Platinum Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport" Platinum - Platinum Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Platinum
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period People's Republic
  • Denomination 50 Lekë
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Budapest
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport". Platinum. This platinum coin from the times of People's Republic struck at the Budapest Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23013 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.

Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
3800 $
Price in auction currency 3800 USD
Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
