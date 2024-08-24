Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport". Platinum (Albania, People's Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport". Platinum. This platinum coin from the times of People's Republic struck at the Budapest Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23013 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) Condition (slab) SP68 (1) PF68 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)