Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport". Gold (Albania, People's Republic)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic Reverse Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 155,5 g
  • Pure gold (4,4995 oz) 139,95 g
  • Diameter 65 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period People's Republic
  • Denomination 50 Lekë
  • Year 1986
  • Mint Budapest
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport". Gold. This gold coin from the times of People's Republic struck at the Budapest Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 810 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place November 4, 2021.

Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
9500 $
Price in auction currency 9500 USD
Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
7525 $
Price in auction currency 7500 CHF
Albania 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

