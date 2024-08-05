Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport". Gold (Albania, People's Republic)
Variety: Gold
Photo by: Daniel Frank Sedwick
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 155,5 g
- Pure gold (4,4995 oz) 139,95 g
- Diameter 65 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Albania
- Period People's Republic
- Denomination 50 Lekë
- Year 1986
- Mint Budapest
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian Pattern 50 Lekë 1986 "Durazzo Seaport". Gold. This gold coin from the times of People's Republic struck at the Budapest Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 810 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place November 4, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
9500 $
Price in auction currency 9500 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
7525 $
Price in auction currency 7500 CHF
