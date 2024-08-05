Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

7500 Lekë 1988 "Railroad" (Albania, People's Republic)

Obverse 7500 Lekë 1988 "Railroad" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic Reverse 7500 Lekë 1988 "Railroad" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 483,75 g
  • Pure gold (13,9976 oz) 435,375 g
  • Diameter 65 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 50

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period People's Republic
  • Denomination 7500 Lekë
  • Year 1988
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 7500 Lekë 1988 "Railroad". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 3193 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place December 5, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Rauch (1)
Albania 7500 Lekë 1988 "Railroad" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
41125 $
Price in auction currency 41125 USD
Albania 7500 Lekë 1988 "Railroad" at auction Rauch - December 8, 2011
Seller Rauch
Date December 8, 2011
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Albania 7500 Lekë 1988 "Railroad" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 7500 Lekë 1988 "Railroad", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

