7500 Lekë 1988 "Railroad" (Albania, People's Republic)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 483,75 g
- Pure gold (13,9976 oz) 435,375 g
- Diameter 65 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 50
Description
- Country Albania
- Period People's Republic
- Denomination 7500 Lekë
- Year 1988
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 7500 Lekë 1988 "Railroad". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 3193 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 34,000. Bidding took place December 5, 2011.
Сondition
