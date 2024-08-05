Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
500 Lekë 1970 "Skanderbeg" (Albania, People's Republic)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 98,74 g
- Pure gold (2,8571 oz) 88,866 g
- Diameter 55 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Albania
- Period People's Republic
- Denomination 500 Lekë
- Year 1970
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 500 Lekë 1970 "Skanderbeg". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place November 28, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
7169 $
Price in auction currency 820000 JPY
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
4777 $
Price in auction currency 4100 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date December 8, 2011
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 500 Lekë 1970 "Skanderbeg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search