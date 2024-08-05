Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

500 Lekë 1970 "Skanderbeg" (Albania, People's Republic)

Obverse 500 Lekë 1970 "Skanderbeg" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic Reverse 500 Lekë 1970 "Skanderbeg" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 98,74 g
  • Pure gold (2,8571 oz) 88,866 g
  • Diameter 55 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period People's Republic
  • Denomination 500 Lekë
  • Year 1970
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 500 Lekë 1970 "Skanderbeg". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place November 28, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
Albania 500 Lekë 1970 "Skanderbeg" at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
7169 $
Price in auction currency 820000 JPY
Albania 500 Lekë 1970 "Skanderbeg" at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
4777 $
Price in auction currency 4100 EUR
Albania 500 Lekë 1970 "Skanderbeg" at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Albania 500 Lekë 1970 "Skanderbeg" at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 500 Lekë 1970 "Skanderbeg" at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 500 Lekë 1970 "Skanderbeg" at auction Rauch - December 8, 2011
Seller Rauch
Date December 8, 2011
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 500 Lekë 1970 "Skanderbeg" at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 500 Lekë 1970 "Skanderbeg" at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Lekë 1970 "Skanderbeg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

