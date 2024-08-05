500 Lekë 1970 "Skanderbeg" (Albania, People's Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 500 Lekë 1970 "Skanderbeg". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place November 28, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)