200 Lekë 1970 "Butrint" (Albania, People's Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 200 Lekë 1970 "Butrint". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 3186 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place December 5, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (4) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)