Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
200 Lekë 1970 "Butrint" (Albania, People's Republic)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 39,49 g
- Pure gold (1,1427 oz) 35,541 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Albania
- Period People's Republic
- Denomination 200 Lekë
- Year 1970
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 200 Lekë 1970 "Butrint". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 3186 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place December 5, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rauch (4)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Seller Aurea
Date May 23, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1528 $
Price in auction currency 38000 CZK
Seller Rauch
Date April 11, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date December 7, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Where to sell?
