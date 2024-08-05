Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

200 Lekë 1970 "Butrint" (Albania, People's Republic)

Obverse 200 Lekë 1970 "Butrint" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic Reverse 200 Lekë 1970 "Butrint" - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 39,49 g
  • Pure gold (1,1427 oz) 35,541 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period People's Republic
  • Denomination 200 Lekë
  • Year 1970
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 200 Lekë 1970 "Butrint". This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 3186 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place December 5, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (1)
Albania 200 Lekë 1970 "Butrint" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2020
Albania 200 Lekë 1970 "Butrint" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Albania 200 Lekë 1970 "Butrint" at auction Aurea - May 23, 2015
Seller Aurea
Date May 23, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1528 $
Price in auction currency 38000 CZK
Albania 200 Lekë 1970 "Butrint" at auction Rauch - December 12, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date December 12, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Albania 200 Lekë 1970 "Butrint" at auction Rauch - April 11, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date April 11, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Albania 200 Lekë 1970 "Butrint" at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 200 Lekë 1970 "Butrint" at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Albania 200 Lekë 1970 "Butrint" at auction Rauch - December 7, 2012
Seller Rauch
Date December 7, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Albania 200 Lekë 1970 "Butrint" at auction Rauch - December 8, 2011
Seller Rauch
Date December 8, 2011
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Lekë 1970 "Butrint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

