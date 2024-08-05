Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022
20 Lekë 1970 (Albania, People's Republic)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,95 g
- Pure gold (0,1143 oz) 3,555 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Albania
- Period People's Republic
- Denomination 20 Lekë
- Year 1970
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 20 Lekë 1970 . This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 26345 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 805. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (9)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (6)
- Nomisma (3)
- Rauch (7)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- WAG (4)
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
490 $
Price in auction currency 455 EUR
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
641 $
Price in auction currency 601 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 20, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 20, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma
Date July 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 22, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Nomisma
Date April 14, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date September 3, 2019
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2017
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Lekë 1970 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search