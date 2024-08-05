Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Albania Period: 1925-2022 1925-2022

20 Lekë 1970 (Albania, People's Republic)

Obverse 20 Lekë 1970 - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic Reverse 20 Lekë 1970 - Gold Coin Value - Albania, People's Republic

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,95 g
  • Pure gold (0,1143 oz) 3,555 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Albania
  • Period People's Republic
  • Denomination 20 Lekë
  • Year 1970
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 20 Lekë 1970 . This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 26345 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 805. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (9)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (6)
  • Nomisma (3)
  • Rauch (7)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (4)
Albania 20 Lekë 1970 at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Albania 20 Lekë 1970 at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
490 $
Price in auction currency 455 EUR
Albania 20 Lekë 1970 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
641 $
Price in auction currency 601 EUR
Albania 20 Lekë 1970 at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Lekë 1970 at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Lekë 1970 at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Lekë 1970 at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Lekë 1970 at auction Heritage - March 20, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 20, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Lekë 1970 at auction Heritage - March 20, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 20, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Lekë 1970 at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Lekë 1970 at auction Nomisma - July 3, 2021
Seller Nomisma
Date July 3, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Lekë 1970 at auction Stack's - June 22, 2021
Albania 20 Lekë 1970 at auction Stack's - June 22, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 22, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Lekë 1970 at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Lekë 1970 at auction Nomisma - April 14, 2020
Seller Nomisma
Date April 14, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Lekë 1970 at auction Goldberg - September 3, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date September 3, 2019
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Lekë 1970 at auction Nomisma - May 15, 2019
Seller Nomisma
Date May 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Albania 20 Lekë 1970 at auction Aurora Numismatica - May 7, 2019
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 7, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Lekë 1970 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 10, 2018
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Lekë 1970 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Albania 20 Lekë 1970 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Lekë 1970 at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2017
Albania 20 Lekë 1970 at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2017
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Lekë 1970 at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Albania 20 Lekë 1970 at auction Künker - October 30, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Lekë 1970 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

