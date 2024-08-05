20 Lekë 1970 (Albania, People's Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Albanian 20 Lekë 1970 . This gold coin from the times of People's Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 26345 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 805. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

